Bank Muscat’s GRM Programme enhances service delivery for corporate customers

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, hosted their second round table session with senior corporate executives and members of the bank’s Management Team to underscore the bank’s enhanced services and relations with its corporate business partners. The session was organised under the Global Relationship Management Programme (GRMP), a strategic initiative launched by the bank earlier this year as part of its customer-centric vision.

Addressing the session, Ilham al Hamaid, DGM — Large Corporates, said: “GRMP has created synergies across different departments of the bank to provide customised solutions to our corporate clients. We are happy to note the excellent response from our large corporate customers since the launch of this strategic initiative. GRMP applies global best practices in handling the entire spectrum of banking needs of corporate partners through a single platform.”

Bank Muscat has always been a pioneer in introducing innovative banking solutions. GRMP has enabled the bank’s corporate business partners to have a single point of contact at the bank through dedicated Global Relationship Managers.

Tariq Atiq, DGM — Transaction and Public Sector Banking, in the closing address said: “Bank Muscat looks forward to building a stronger partnership with every single partner and the Global Relationship Management Programme is a major initiative of ours in this regard.

It has allowed us to implement a number of technological developments for superior service delivery. Bank Muscat is always committed to meeting the requirements of its corporate banking clients and keep them future ready.”

As a trusted banking partner, Bank Muscat remains committed to supporting large corporates and institutions in smoothly transitioning towards efficient technology-focused processes.

GRMP along with the launch of other cutting edge digital solutions like the B2B platform, Corporate Internet Banking, Direct Debit Solution and Remote Deposit Capture are transforming ease of banking for the corporate sector in the Sultanate

