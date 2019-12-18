Bank Muscat’s Corporate Banking seminar evokes excellent response

MUSCAT: In continuation of its efforts towards supporting businesses in Oman, Bank Muscat, the leading financial institution in the Sultanate, recently organised a seminar in Suhar with the support of Public Establishment for Industrial Estates Sohar (Madayn) for officials and representatives from Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and Large Corporates in the North Al Batinah Governorate.

The seminar was much appreciated by the participants. Bank officials interacted with a large number of representatives from businesses in Al Batinah and introduced them to new services, products and banking facilities through a number of interactive presentations and discussions.

Importantly, Bank Muscat is the only bank to have a corporate banking branch in Suhar with a full-fledged Global Trade Services desk that can handle the trade-related needs of businesses of all sizes.

The seminar also provided an opportunity for the exchange of views and the gaining of valuable feedback on the different services and facilities provided by the bank.

Speaking to the participants at the seminar, Ibrahim bin Khamis al Balushi, AGM – SME & Regional Corporates, Bank Muscat, thanked all the bank’s customers for their confidence in the services and facilities provided by the bank. He stressed on the importance of the corporate sector in Oman in powering the economy to greater heights. He also pointed out to the role of the SME sector in further strengthening the concept of entrepreneurship and self-employment in the country.

Ibrahim al Balushi added: “Bank Muscat has embarked on several initiatives in the recent past to further optimise its banking services and products for corporate customers. These are greatly improving customer service delivery in an increasingly digitally driven era.

Bank Muscat’s new digital services and products are enabling new business opportunities in the country. I would also like to point out that the Government of Oman, in partnership with the private sector, is also supporting the small businesses in Oman.”

Related