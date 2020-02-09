Bank Muscat’s Corporate Banking Branches present convenient banking solutions

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ has reinforced corporate banking services with a number of digital and technology initiatives.

As part of its efforts to enhance convenience and add value to services offered to the government, large corporates and SMEs, the bank has four exclusive corporate banking branches located at major business hubs in the Sultanate.

The corporate banking branches are as follows: Al Nahdha Towers branch, CBD corporate branch, Sohar corporate branch and Salalah corporate branch. These four branches, which are staffed by talented and highly-experienced Omani nationals, take care of the corporate banking needs of government entities/bodies, large corporate and SMEs.

The corporate banking branches are a one-stop shop for all business banking requirements ranging from a simple account opening to availing of credit facilities and more complex transactions such as global trade services. Corporate Banking branches maintain and build relationships with government entities/bodies, large corporates and SMEs.

Corporate branches provide products and services like the opening of Government and corporate accounts (resident and non-resident), cash services, account management services, remittance services, cheque services, global trade services and SME services.

Tariq Atiq, DGM (pictured) Transaction & Public Sector Banking, said: “Bank Muscat has embarked on several initiatives in the recent past to further optimise its banking services and products for institutional customers. These are greatly improving customer service delivery in an increasingly digitally driven era. Digitalisation is no longer an option but a necessity for doing business’’.