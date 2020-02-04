Bank Muscat’s contactless cards enhances banking convenience

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat’s Just Tap contactless cards, which was launched earlier in 2019, have been very well accepted among customers for enhancing banking convenience with high security. Cardholders are able to complete their low-value point-of-sale (POS) transactions with a simple tap of the card at a ‘Just Tap’ enabled point-of-sale (POS) terminal without the need to enter their personal identification number (PIN) for transactions up to RO 20.

Customers will be able to conduct up to 10 transactions totaling up to RO60 every day using the ‘Just Tap’ feature after which they will be prompted to enter their PIN for any further transaction. All transactions above RO 20 are authorised using a PIN, thereby enabling an ideal mix of convenience and security for customers.

Bank Muscat is the first bank to implement the full featured contactless payment solution and is currently in the process of upgrading all its POS terminals at merchants across the Sultanate with the contactless payment acceptance facility.

Amjad Iqbal al Lawati (pictured) , AGM – Cards & eBanking, Bank Muscat, said: “The new Just Tap contactless card has been a big hit with our customers for greatly enhancing banking convenience and the security of transactions.

A large number of customers have been using the new contactless card. This is a reflection of the way in which e-payments are becoming very popular in Oman. The new contactless cards are a reflection of Bank Muscat’s efforts to increase banking convenience for all its customers through e-payments.”

To use the ‘Just Tap’ feature, customers can tap their contactless card on any POS terminal with the ‘Just Tap’ logo on it, following which the transaction will be automatically processed. The POS terminal will then issue a confirmation receipt for the transaction. With the entire process taking only a few seconds, the customer and the retail outlet will both benefit from faster checkout times. Customers will continue to receive alerts on their mobile phones for all transactions made using their cards.

