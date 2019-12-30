Bank Muscat’s Asalah Priority Banking wins Signature Luxury 100 Award

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, has won the Signature Luxury 100 award for its Asalah Priority Banking services. The Award was received by Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM — Premier Banking, Bank Muscat, at a grand ceremony attended by dignitaries and corporate leaders.

The Signature Luxury 100 is a unique list of iconic luxury products and services that embodies the spirit of luxury. The annual list is drawn up from a number of luxury products and services that have impressed consumers and are vetted by experts and award jurists.

Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM — Premier Banking, Bank Muscat, said: “Bank Muscat’s Asalah Priority Banking is very proud to win the Signature Luxury 100 Award. We acknowledge and dedicate this unique achievement to all our valued clients for their continued patronage of the Best Priority Banking services in the country. As the leading financial services provider and a constant innovator, Bank Muscat has been implementing a new premier banking strategy since 2016. We are proud to have taken Priority Banking to a new level and promise our esteemed customers that they can expect a stream of innovative, customer-centric products and services from Asalah Priority Banking.” Bank Muscat’s Asalah Priority Banking is distinguished by access to highly personalised services and products backed by qualified Relationship Managers (RMs) at 32 exclusive Asalah Priority Banking centres across the Sultanate. The Asalah platform delivers outstanding service thanks to its dedicated RMs who are well trained to deliver the right solutions for each of its customers.

Asalah Priority Banking also features a dedicated 24/7 Asalah Call Centre (24779999) and exclusive Al Mazyona savings prizes. Asalah Signature credit cardholders are entitled to 1 per cent cash back on all transactions while the Asalah debit card allows daily cash withdrawals up to RO 1,000.

Other premier and exclusive lifestyle benefits include airport lounge access to more than 1,000 lounges globally, global concierge service, chauffeur service to and from Muscat International Airport, the premium Asalah Entertainer App which has more than 2,300 “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” offers as well as offers and discounts at fine dining, entertainment, leisure, beauty and wellness outlets. Asalah customers are also entitled to free multi-trip travel insurance for themselves as well as their immediate family members. Asalah Credit Card holders along with a guest are entitled to free access of the Primeclass Lounge at Muscat International Airport and the Plaza Premium lounge at Salalah Airport.

