Bank Muscat wins Best Private Bank in Oman award

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat Private, the Sultanate’s premier banking service targeted at exclusive high net-worth individual customers, has won the prestigious “Best Private Bank in Oman” award from Professional Wealth Management/The Banker. The award recognised the bank’s unmatched Private Banking offerings which provide an exceptional breadth and depth of wealth management solutions, and adds to earlier awards from other prestigious publications like Global Finance and EMEA Finance.

Bank Muscat Private is the Sultanate’s premier end-to-end wealth management solutions provider to ultra-high net worth clients. The investment offerings cover global markets and all asset classes, through a robust execution platform administered by experienced and dedicated Relationship Managers. Bank Muscat Private has been reaching out to ultra-high net-worth individual and high net-worth segments for the last two decades and the high-end lifestyle benefits and banking facilities available to Private banking clients are unmatched in the Sultanate.

Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM – Premier Banking, said: “Bank Muscat Private has been repeatedly commended by the global banking community and we are delighted to receive an endorsement from Professional Wealth Management/The Banker. This prestigious award reflecting the consistency of performance, innovative strategies and standards of professionalism achieved by the bank conforming to international norms, standards and practices.”

Bank Muscat offers Private banking clients a complete suite of investment options in global asset classes through its wealth management platform and tie up with international counter parties. The range of solutions offered to clients includes stocks, bonds, ETFs and mutual funds; across global markets. Bank Muscat Private Banking also offer selective exposure to private equity funds, real estate funds and commodity ETFs; offshore banking and portfolio management through reputed global counterparties.

