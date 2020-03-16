Bank Muscat wins Best Local Bank award from EMEA Finance

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, has won the Best Local Bank award from EMEA Finance. The prestigious award was presented in recognition of Bank Muscat’s outstanding contributions to the banking sector in the Sultanate at an awards function in Dubai recently, which was attended by senior bankers from the Middle East region. Mohammed bin Sultan al Habsi, Chief Representative, UAE Representative Office, Bank Muscat, received the award at the EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards for 2019. The evaluation was conducted based on a series of criteria, including the product mix, financial performance, asset and revenue quality, customer satisfaction, IT systems and offerings.

As the flagship financial institution in Oman, Bank Muscat aims to deliver reliable, dynamic and innovative banking services. The bank draws on its expertise to provide customers with the best banking products and services. The bank is endowed with a deep understanding of customer needs, offering expertise and financial guidance at all levels. Bank Muscat holds the rare distinction of being consistently voted as the Best Bank in Oman by leading local, regional and global institutions year after year. EMEA Finance awards are recognised globally as one of the most prestigious banking awards presented to institutions that demonstrate leadership, innovation and momentum in the markets which they operate in.

Bank Muscat has been consistently recognised on the international stage as a clear leader in financial services and products, which is in line with its role as the flagship financial services provider of the Sultanate. The bank has won a number of other accolades over the past few years, being awarded by top-rated international publications like The Banker, Global Finance and Euromoney time and again across multiple categories including in the ‘Best Bank in Oman’ category. The bank posted a net profit of RO 185.55 million for the year 2019 compared to RO 179.63 million reported during the same period in 2018, an increase of 3.3 per cent.

