Bank Muscat wins awards for Investment Banking

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship bank of the Sultanate of Oman, was awarded the Best Investment Bank in Oman award by EMEA Finance and the Best Oil & Gas Banking Services Company — Middle East award by Global Energy News for 2019. These awards recognise Bank Muscat’s market leading investment banking offerings, providing an exceptional breadth and depth of solutions to unique funding requirements of the clients.

Abdullah al Hinai (pictured), Chief Wholesale Banking & Strategic Growth Officer, Bank Muscat said, “I am very pleased that our Investment Banking team has yet again received notable awards from reputable agencies. Bank Muscat imbibes its customer-centric vision ‘To serve you better, every day’ in all its engagements and aims to deliver reliable, dynamic and innovative investment banking services to all its clients. This recognition is an endorsement of the bank’s successful strategy which is predicated on partnering with our clients, appreciating their objectives and offering unique and customised solutions, which suit their requirements.” He further added, “The Bank Muscat brand is synonymous with innovation, customer-centricity, agility and trustworthiness. Over the years, the bank has invested in building knowledge and capabilities which enabled us to successfully conclude a number of prestigious transactions.

During 2019, we have successfully advised and raised funds in excess of $2 billion for our clients in the Aviation, Power, Financial Services, Oil and Gas, Construction and Petrochemical sectors. The bank prides itself in its intricate understanding of complex business requirements of its clients, offering unmatched financial expertise and guidance, innovative solutions and wide array of services for various customer needs. The award is a tribute to the consistency of performance and innovative strategies, which have further augmented the bank’s position and reputation in a challenging market.

We look forward to continuing this journey of stretching ourselves for excellence and deliver unique and feasible solutions for our expanding portfolio of clients.” Bank Muscat is the market leader in financial advisory and fundraising solutions encompassing corporate finance, project finance, debt capital markets, debt refinancing and restructurings, IPOs, structured financings, quasi-equity financings, private placements, as well as mergers and acquisitions in the Sultanate.

