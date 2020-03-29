Bank Muscat urges customers to use digital banking channels

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat has advised everyone to use digital banking channels for their banking requirements. Offering more ways to bank securely with convenience, Bank Muscat e-channels comprise Mobile banking, Internet banking, contactless card/wristband payments, and a 24/7 Contact Centre.

Amjad al Lawati, AGM – cards and eBanking, Bank Muscat, said, “The safety and well-being of our customers and employees are of utmost importance to us. We encourage you to use online and digital channels to connect with us and transact easily and safely. Bank Muscat customers can make use of their Just Tap contactless cards or Shababi contactless wristband for point of sale payments while Internet banking and mobile banking are very useful to transfer or remit money, pay utility bills and view statements. We encourage all our customers to use digital banking channels and hope and pray that everyone will continue to remain safe and healthy.”

The bank has completely redesigned the user interface (UI) on both channels so as to provide simpler navigation and a customer-friendly interface. The biometric authentication facility on mBanking has been further enhanced to make it more customer-friendly.

Notably, the banking application is customized for both iPhones as well as Android smartphones with simple icons and menus. Bank Muscat customers will find the new state-of-the-art Mobile Payments System within the banking app particularly useful for secure mobile payments.

The mBanking services include real-time bill payment for Omantel, Ooredoo, Renna and OIFC; fund transfers across the world via the bank’s SWIFT network; speed transfer to India, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka; instant credit card bill payments; Portfolio Financial Management; the disabling and enabling of debit cards for international usage and many more.