Bank Muscat to start registration for Al Wathbah Academy for entrepreneurs

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision “To serve you better, everyday” and commitment to delivering long-term benefits to the nation has announced that registration for entrepreneurial training in Buraimi by the Al Wathbah Academy (for SMEs) will be starting soon. The training programme will be held from September 29, 2019 to October 5, 2019 and more details are available on the bank’s website at www.bankmuscat.com.

The programme targets Omani entrepreneurs. The 8-month long training programme is conducted in collaboration with the Radiant Sail Foundation and successful trainees will receive an internationally recognised certificate from the US-based Project Management Institute (PMI).

Ibrahim bin Khamis al Balushi (pictured), AGM – Small & Medium Enterprises, Bank Muscat, said: “Bank Muscat is proud to support the country’s youth in the development of successful SMEs. The unique Al Wathbah Academy programme is widening its reach to benefit entrepreneurs in Buraimi governorate following successful programmes earlier in Muscat, Sohar, Salalah and Nizwa.

The programme reflects the bank’s commitment to sustainable development, strengthening the role of SMEs in the economic development of Oman. Al Wathbah Academy programmes across Oman impart the required skills and guidance for entrepreneurs drawn from diverse fields to embark on successful SME business ventures.

The programme leads to accredited international certification by PMI and the bank will continue to implement plans for developing Omani entrepreneurs as part of its commitment to the growth and development of the country.”

The Al Wathbah Academy was launched by Bank Muscat in 2014 as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative to equip youth with self-employment skills.

