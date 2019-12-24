Bank Muscat to open state-of-the-art branch at Madinat Sandan

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, will widen its network with a state-of-the-art branch at Madinat Sandan. An agreement to this effect was signed recently by Sulaiman bin Hamed al Harthy, Group Chief Personal Banking Officer, Bank Muscat, and Ali Hassan Sulaiman, CEO of Madinat Sandan.

Sulaiman bin Hamed al Harthy, Group Chief Personal Banking Officer, Bank Muscat, thanked the management of Madinat Sandan on the occasion and said: “Madinat Sandan is one of the newest industrial developments in the region and promises to play a critical role in creating a bright future for Oman. Bank Muscat is very happy to open a branch within this very important project so as to be able to provide various banking services, products and facilities to workers within the industrial city as well as other individual and corporate customers in the area.

He added: “The expanding branch network, especially in areas where developmental activities are gaining momentum, highlights Bank Muscat’s focus to remain the nation’s bank of first choice.

With the widest reach in serving customers and the largest banking network of over 160 branches in the Sultanate, Bank Muscat is committed to meeting customer expectations at all levels.”

Ali Hassan Sulaiman, CEO of Madinat Sandan, said: “Madinat Sandan has been designed as an integrated light industrial city where banking and other financial services will be available in close proximity to cater to the needs of the commercial enterprises, small and medium enterprises and individual customers visiting the city. We are proud to have Bank Muscat, Oman’s leading financial services provider, open a branch in Madinat Sandan.

We are pleased that our customers will benefit from the diversified product offerings available through this branch including opening of bank accounts and applying for loans as well as custom-made financial services for their business requirements.”

Setting new benchmarks in Oman’s banking sector, Bank Muscat offers a complete range of banking products and services through its more than 160 branches and over 693 e-banking devices like ATMs and CDMs, including 139 Full Function Machines (FFMs). The corporate philosophy of Bank Muscat is underpinned by the rich Omani culture and traditions and the bank prides itself in its deep understanding of customer needs and offers financial guidance at all levels.

