Bank Muscat to conduct Open Day at Muscat Grand Mall

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’, is all set to conduct an Open Day for its customers at Muscat Grand Mall (MGM) from 10 am-9 pm this coming Thursday and Friday, September 5 and 6. The event, which will be held in front of the Aeropostale outlet at MGM, will spread awareness about the exclusive banking and lifestyle products and benefits offered by the bank.

The event will be particularly useful to employees of major corporates having their offices at MGM and the Tilal Complex as well as visitors to the mall. The customers will have an opportunity to know about the various products and services offered by the bank such as credit cards, insurance, loans, Premier Banking segments including Asalah Priority Banking and Al Jawhar Privilege Banking and al Mazyona prizes for customers.

The benefits of Asalah Priority Banking include having dedicated Relationship Managers, who are assigned to handle the banking and investment requirements of each Asalah Priority Banking customer. The Priority Banking experience is available through 32 Asalah centres at select branches across the Sultanate, a dedicated 24×7 Call Center (24779999) and tablet banking that allows the Relationship Manager to serve most customer requests at their doorstep.

The exclusive Asalah Platinum Debit Card forms the basis of all Asalah services and benefits. Some of key benefits include a higher withdrawal limit of RO 1,000 per day, complimentary access to more than 70 airport lounges worldwide including Primeclass lounge at Muscat Airport and Plaza Premium lounge at Salalah Airport. The Asalah entertainer app provides over 2,300 ‘buy 1 get 1 free’ offers globally to Priority Banking customers.

