Bank Muscat takes Priority Banking to a whole new level

MUSCAT: Asalah Priority Banking is an important part of the Bank Muscat Premier Banking experience that has set a benchmark for personal and relationship-based banking in Oman. Asalah is all about providing a specialised banking experience through a profound understanding of client preferences.

Abdulnasir al Raisi (pictured), DGM — Premier Banking, said: “The Priority Banking experience is offered to Bank Muscat customers based on their relationship with the bank across various product categories including savings and deposits. With a strong network of 32 Asalah centres across Oman and the largest team of 60 Relationship Managers (RMs), Asalah promises a host of benefits that is unmatched elsewhere in Oman’s banking industry. It meets the requirements of a rapidly growing customer segment with focus on Recognition, Rewards and Solutions.” Exclusive banking benefits for Asalah customers include dedicated Relationship Managers based across the Sultanate, the largest number of Priority Banking centres, express service and processing of transactions, a dedicated 24×7 Asalah Call Centre (24779999).

The Asalah debit card facilitates complimentary visits to the Primeclass lounge at Muscat Airport and the Plaza Premium lounge at Salalah Airport for cardholders as well as a guest.

Related