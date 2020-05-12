Bank Muscat supports Fak Kurba for release of 166 debtors

Muscat: In line with its pioneering role in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank Muscat has extended its support to the ‘Fak Kurba’ project of the Omani Lawyers Association (OLA) for the third consecutive year.

This initiative will help secure the release of citizens who were imprisoned for failing to meet financial obligations. None of these cases relate to payments involving banks or financing firms. The Bank’s contribution will reunite 166 citizens and their families on the joyous occasion of Eid al Fitr.

Sheikh Waleed K. Al Hashar, CEO, Bank Muscat, appreciated the opportunity to partner with the OLA for the third consecutive year and said: “Bank Muscat is privileged to support the unique ‘Fak Kurba’ initiative by the OLA as part of its CSR. We thank the OLA for this great humanitarian initiative, which has been organised annually since 2012. The Bank has always led by example in various social development programmes and encourages all corporates to support such initiatives which can spread happiness among those facing hardship”.

Sheikh Waleed K. Al Hashar thanked the Board of Directors of the OLA and the members affiliated with the Association for their role and efforts in supporting the project and added: “This has been one of the most successful social responsibility initiatives in the Sultanate and has brought joy to many Omani families in their hour of need. Bank Muscat’s participation this year as well is due to the success noted in the past. The Bank is keen to contribute and participate in supporting such initiatives and projects, which serve the Omani community. We appreciate its noble humanitarian goals and wish this project all the success.”

His Excellency Dr Mohammed Ibrahim Al Zadjali, chairman, OLA, explained that the OLA has been able to resolve 2388 cases since the project was first launched and said: “The Fak Kurba project is being implemented through the volunteer efforts of lawyers. This time, the efforts have been affected by the fact that we are all working remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, we have managed to help many families. The names of beneficiaries were received from the courts, and after paying the value of the claims into the bank accounts of the courts, payment receipts are being sent to the courts to secure their release.”

His Excellency Dr Mohammed Al Zadjali expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to Bank Muscat for its generous donation to the initiative to secure the release of 166 debtors. He added that the Bank was a leading contributor. He continued: “I would also like to thank all citizens, residents, businessmen and private institutions, who have generously contributed to this initiative. I would also like to thank the Directorate General of Implementation Affairs at the Council of Administrative Affairs for the Judiciary as well as the implementation departments at the courts for supporting this initiative and in preparing the list of beneficiaries.”