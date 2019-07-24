Bank Muscat supports 4th annual PlayStation Tournament

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its commitment to Omani youth, extended its support to the fourth annual PlayStation Tournament in Oman. The 10-day long PlayStation tournament, which attracted around 700 participants, kicked off at the Mall of Muscat on 10 July 2019. The thrilling final rounds for Pro Evolution Soccer (PES), Fifa and Fortnite were held at the Bank Muscat Head Office during last weekend.

Twenty-four-year-old Saudi pro-gammer and the 2015 Fifa eWorld Cup champion Abdulaziz al Shehri was present at the event to inspire the young Omani gamers participating in the tournament to significantly up their game and become ambitious enough to participate on the global stage. A raffle was also held during the final round and 10 winners were chosen from among the spectators and attendees.

The bank’s support for the event underscores the importance of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) in boosting the economic development of the Sultanate. Bank Muscat is a leader in using technology to make financial services more efficient and has redefined the banking culture in Oman with innovative technology-driven initiatives.

As part of the bank’s efforts to promote unique financial products and services targeted at the youth, all Bank Muscat Shababi cardholders were eligible for a 50 per cent discount on the registration fees for the tournament. An al Mazyona monthly prize draw for Shababi account holders was also held during the event at the Bank Muscat Head Office and fifty winners were rewarded with RO 100 each.

Bank Muscat’s Shababi account provides a way for Oman’s youth to learn early on how to spend, save and manage their money. The Shababi account is available for all Omani and expatriate youth in the 18 to 23 years age group who are pursuing college or university education in Oman. To encourage the youth to save and have responsible financial habits, all Shababi customers having a minimum balance of RO 10 are entered into a raffle to have a chance to win prizes of RO 100 each, with 50 winners being rewarded every month in the youth category.

As a leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, which is keen to support the development of the economic, social, cultural and sporting sectors in the country, Bank Muscat has launched a number of initiatives and programmes that have achieved great success and have been well recognised.