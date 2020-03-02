Bank Muscat stall at SQU Career Fair evokes excellent response

MUSCAT: In line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to creating rewarding career opportunities for Omani youth, Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, is participating in the 21st Career and Training Opportunities Fair organised by Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) from March 2-4, 2020. The 3-day annual event is being held with participation from 43 institutions from both the government and private sectors. It was held under the auspices of Sultan bin Salim al Habsi, Vice-Chairman, Board of Governors, Central Bank of Oman and in the presence of Dr Ali bin Saud al Bimani, Vice Chancellor, Sultan Qaboos University.

The Bank Muscat stall was visited by hundreds of prospective job-seekers and provided them valuable information on career options at Oman’s flagship financial services provider. As the nation’s leading banking partner, Bank Muscat attaches great importance to national initiatives, especially human resources development aimed at contributing to Oman’s future by investing in human resources and talent which is the real wealth of the nation. Bank Muscat makes use of every opportunity that it gets to extend support to Omani nationals seeking career development and training opportunities and is a regular participant at career fairs at leading educational institutions.

In 2019, Bank Muscat recruited 207 talented fresh graduates to support the job creation initiatives of the Government of Oman. The bank continuously invests in building its human resources and has been able to derive maximum mileage out of its HR processes as most of its middle and senior management cadres are drawn from within the bank.

Bank Muscat has adopted a number of innovative strategies to equip Omani employees to take up leadership positions in tandem with future challenges. As part of the comprehensive skill and knowledge enhancement process, the bank has put in place a comprehensive and innovative learning and development strategy. The bank’s Jadara Academy, which is accredited by the Global Association of Corporate Universities and Academics, organised over 600 training programmes in 2019 with over 14,000 participants taking part in these training sessions. The Bank also offered more than 100 scholarships to promising and highly-talented employees in 2019 for further development of its human resources.

All new employees participate in a mandatory induction course which is organised every month. This programme has been designed following the international best practices in induction courses. The Induction Course is implemented in state-of-the-art training facilities equipped with IT systems which are exact replica of the systems used at the bank’s branches and departments. Furthermore, Bank Muscat organises special graduate development programmes spanning over two years for high potential graduates. These highly-customised programmes are at par with similar programmes at leading global banks.

Bank Muscat encourages diversity at the workplace in terms of gender, age and skill sets and has 3,755 employees currently. The human resources strategy is notable as 48 per cent of employees are women holding various positions, including those in middle management and senior management positions. Bank Muscat has the distinction of outstanding leadership at all levels and has achieved about 95 per cent Omanisation by giving priority to talented nationals to occupy key positions across all departments.

