Bank Muscat signs pacts with HEIs to provide digital banking services

Bank Muscat has signed agreements with a number of higher educational institutions in the Sultanate.

The agreements with the Sultan Qaboos University, the University of Technology and Applied Sciences, College of Sharia Sciences and the College of Banking and Financial Studies will provide them access to the bank’s digital banking services. This will allow these institutions to easily make and approve online transactions, thereby saving the time and effort of their employees and increasing operational efficiencies.

This move to digitalisation is in line with the goals of Oman Vision 2040 including the building of a diversified, dynamic, globally interactive and competitive economy that meets the present and future needs of the locals, in which the private sector has a prominent role. Tariq Atiq (pictured), Deputy General Manager, Transaction and Public Sector Banking, Bank Muscat, said: “We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with leading educational institutions across the Sultanate and link them to the state-of-the-art digital banking system offered by the bank.

“We hope that this partnership will raise streamline business transactions and raise the operational efficiencies of these institutions. We thank all our partners for their confidence in the bank’s services and facilities and recommend that they start using secure methods like the Corporate Internet Banking platform for transferring salaries and making all recurring payments ahead of the extended February 28, 2020 deadline for banks to stop accepting insecure payment methods.”

Related