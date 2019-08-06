Bank Muscat rewards winners with RO 100,000 in Eid al Adha draw

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a strong savings culture in Oman, rewarded 50 lucky customers with RO 2,000 each at a special draw for Eid al Adha. The names of the winners were chosen at the special draw, which was attended by Sulaiman Hamed al Harthi, Group Chief Personal Banking Officer, Bank Muscat and other senior Bank Muscat officials.

For the fourth year in a row, al Mazyona offers RO 10 million total prize money to customers across the Sultanate.

The 2019 Al Mazyona scheme, which is the biggest prize scheme in the country, has also introduced several new prizes in recognition of loyalty, salary transfer, youth segment as well as a special draw for Eid al Adha.

Congratulating the winners, Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM — Premier Banking, said: “At a time when financial rewards and incentives are a premium, Bank Muscat is proud to further boost the al Mazyona experience with this new special draw for Eid al Adha that rewards 50 lucky winners. The bank understands customer expectations and the al Mazyona 2019 scheme continues to reflect innovative customer segmentation based on geographic, lifestyle and demographic segmentation, ensuring higher winning chances to customers across the Sultanate, including ladies, youth, children and high-savings balance customers.”

The bank held its new mid-year al Mazyona special draw on July 24 at the ongoing Salalah Festival, where 54 lucky winners won high value prizes worth over RO 1.5 million, including two prizes of RO 250,000 each. Other special draws for the rest of the year includes an exclusive draw for Zeinah women customers coinciding with the Omani Women’s Day in October, in which 50 customers will be rewarded with RO 2,000 each. On the occasion of the Sultanate’s 49th National Day, a special draw will offer RO 3,000 each for 49 winners. Introducing a new prize in celebration of Omani Youth Day in October, the bank has also earmarked RO 500 each for 50 winners.

