Bank Muscat rewards Al Mazyona winners in 2019 end-of-year draw

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a strong savings culture in Oman, conducted the special End-of-Year Al Mazyona savings prize draw for its 2019 scheme earlier in January. The draw was held at the bank’s head office in the presence of customers and senior bank officials including Sulaiman Hamed al Harthi, Group Chief Personal Banking Officer.

The draw saw 54 winners taking home high-value prizes ranging from RO 10,000 to RO 250,000. The End-of-Year draw included two special prizes of RO 250,000 each drawn from among all Al Mazyona customers. The draw also gave away two special prizes of RO 100,000 each and 10 prizes of RO 30,000 each to Asalah Priority Banking customers. Two Al Jawhar customers walked away with special prizes of RO 50,000 each while 10 other lucky Al Jawhar customers won RO 20,000 each.

Abdullah Taman al Mashani, DGM — Institutional Sales and Product Development at Bank Muscat pointed out the success of Al Mazyona in promoting the concept of savings in Omani society. He stressed that all bank customers have the opportunity to win valuable and exciting prizes and that the bank would offer more chances in proportion to higher savings balances in customers’ accounts.

Abdullah al Mashani added that the new 2020 scheme of Al Mazyona would feature new prizes. Bank Muscat is always keen on developing the programme to meet the needs of its customers and help them achieve their dreams and aspirations in addition to the main role of the Al Mazyona programme, which is to enhance the concept of savings among all members of society.

Al Mazyona has contributed a lot over the past two decades in raising awareness of the importance of savings. The programme was the first of its kind in the Sultanate and the region in terms of providing cash prizes worth millions of rials which are distributed through regular draws which are held monthly and quarterly as well as on special occasions. Moreover Al Mazyona reflects innovative customer segmentation based on geographic, lifestyle and demographic segmentation, ensuring more chances of winning for all its customers across the Sultanate.

