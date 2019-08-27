Bank Muscat rewards 20 customers in al Mazyona salary prize draw

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a strong savings culture in Oman, celebrated the latest edition of the al Mazyona salary prize draw at the head office of Muscat Pharmacy.

The event was held in the presence of Dilip Mehta, Deputy Managing Director, Muscat Pharmacy and Raya Habib al Shukaili, Senior Regional Manager — Muscat Branches, Bank Muscat as well as other bank officials. A total of 20 lucky customers were rewarded in the draw and each winner will receive a fixed salary prize of RO 500 every month for a year.

Raya Habib al Shukaili, Senior Regional Manager — Muscat Branches, Bank Muscat, said: “In 2019, al Mazyona enhanced the salary transfer scheme to double the number of winners with a prize of RO 500 paid to winners every month for a year. This year, the scheme introduced prizes for a new segment of customers drawing a salary above RO 1,000, in addition to customers drawing salary below RO 1,000. All customers who transfer their salary to the bank are eligible for the draw. In all, 20 customers are rewarded every month in the salary transfer scheme.”

A clarion call to foster the habit of regular saving, the 2019 al Mazyona savings scheme includes high value prizes for different segments and offers RO 10 million in total prize money to Bank Muscat customers across the Sultanate.

The bank has lined-up an astounding 4,437 high value prizes during the year, including monthly prizes totalling RO 550,000 to be shared by 370 winners, end of year and mega prizes ranging from RO 10,000 to RO 250,000.

For over 25 years, al Mazyona has rewarded numerous customers and enriched their lives. Bank Muscat encourages everyone to save for the future with the objective of creating life-changing experience for winners and allowing them to invest the prize money in things that will make a lasting difference, thereby improving the well-being of their families.

The 2019 al Mazyona scheme has also introduced many new prizes in the loyalty, salary transfer and the youth segments. All customers who have had an al Mazyona account for more than 10 years and with a minimum balance of RO 100 will be entered into the loyalty draw that is held three times in a year.

Fifty lucky winners will win RO 500 each in each of the three annual draws. The Bank will also award 210 lucky winners with RO 1,000 each in the regional draws from among all those who maintain a minimum of RO 100 in their account.

