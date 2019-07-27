Bank Muscat rewards 20 customers in al Mazyona salary draw at Oman Cement

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a strong savings culture in Oman, celebrated the latest edition of the al Mazyona salary prize draw at the head office of Oman Cement Company in the presence of officials from Oman Cement Co and Bank Muscat. A total of 20 lucky customers were rewarded in the draw and each winner will receive a fixed salary prize of RO 500 every month for a year.

In 2019, al Mazyona enhanced the salary transfer scheme to double the number of winners with a prize of RO 500 paid to winners every month for a year. This year, the scheme introduced prizes for a new segment of customers drawing a salary above RO 1,000, in addition to customers drawing salary below RO 1,000. All customers who transfer their salary to the bank are eligible for the draw. In all, 20 customers are rewarded every month in the salary transfer scheme.

A clarion call to foster the habit of regular saving, the 2019 al Mazyona savings scheme includes high value prizes for different segments, including women, children, youth and high savings customers. For the fourth year in a row, al Mazyona offers RO 10 million in total prize money to Bank Muscat customers across the Sultanate. The bank has lined up an astounding 4,437 high value prizes during the year, including monthly prizes totalling RO 550,000 to be shared by 370 winners, half yearly, end of year and mega prizes ranging from RO 10,000 to RO 250,000.

For over 25 years, al Mazyona has rewarded numerous customers and enriched their lives. Bank Muscat encourages everyone to save for the future with the objective of creating life-changing experience for winners and allowing them to invest the prize money in things that will make a lasting difference, thereby improving the well-being of their families. Customers can win more by saving more with Bank Muscat since their chances of winning goes up proportionally with higher deposit balances and the longer they save with the bank. This flexible scheme makes regular saving an easy habit to practice and is available for all customers of Bank Muscat, which has the largest network of branches in Oman.

