Bank Muscat Private: Redefining Private Banking in Oman

MUSCAT: Reaching out to Ultra High Net worth Individuals (UHNIs) and High Net worth Individuals (HNIs), Bank Muscat Private Banking offerings have been unmatched in the Sultanate for nearly two decades. Reflecting the bank’s customer-centric vision ‘To serve you better, every day’, these offerings include access to an exclusive Private Banking branch at the Bank Muscat Head Office.

All Private Banking clients have access to a dedicated Relationship Manager (RM) who is available to discuss their requirements and accordingly suggest wealth products. The RMs are backed by a strong team with multiple years of wealth management experience.

Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM — Premier Banking, said: “Bank Muscat Private Banking has been a constant innovator in terms of new products and services in line with the bank’s customer-centric vision. We follow the highest standards of professionalism conforming to international norms, standards and practices, which have been well recognized on the global stage with multiple awards being received over the past.

Private Banking has been steadily launching new and innovative services over the past many years for the benefits of its exclusive clientele.”