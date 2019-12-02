Bank Muscat presents sports field to Al Aman Centre

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat celebrated the International Day of Persons with Disabilities by handing over a green sports field to the Al Aman Centre for Rehabilitation in Al Khoudh.

The opening of the new sports field was done in the presence of Taya Eid Bait Sabeea, AGM — Interior, Bank Muscat, Mahmood Mirdad al Shabibi, Assistant DG, General Directorate for the Disabled, Ministry of Social Development, and officials from Bank Muscat and the Ministry of Social Development. The handover of the green sports field further strengthens the bank’s leading role at the forefront of CSR activities in Oman.

Taya Eid Bait Sabeea, AGM —Interior, Bank Muscat, said: “Bank Muscat is very happy to support the Al Aman Centre through this green football field, which will greatly enhance the rehabilitation services provided by the centre. The bank is committed to supporting people with special needs to lead normal lives and contribute to society to the best of their abilities. The bank has always been sensitive to the needs of persons with disabilities and will always remain a true partner in supporting their special needs.”

Nadia al Ajmi, General Manager, Al Aman Centre for Rehabilitation, said: “We thank Bank Muscat for the valuable support offered to the centre. Through this new facility, we will be able to greatly improve the quality of training and support that we provide to children with special needs so that they can be integrated into mainstream society and lead normal lives”

The Al Aman Centre provides several therapeutic and rehabilitation services including social, health and psychologist services aimed at integrating physically-disabled children into mainstream society. The Al Aman Centre regularly conducts programmes to raise awareness on disability issues.

