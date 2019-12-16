Bank Muscat presents 64th green field to Al Fursan team

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat celebrated the inauguration of the 64th football field developed as part of its Green Sports initiative in Al Mudhaibi. The Green Sports football field was handed over to the Al Fursan Sports Team at a special ceremony in Al Mudhaibi in the presence of Said Hamdoon Saif al Harthy, Under-Secretary of Ports and Maritime Affairs, Ministry of Transport and officials from the bank.

Addressing the gathering, Abdullah Juma al Araimi, Regional Manager, North Sharqiyah, Bank Muscat, congratulated the management, players and fans of the team and said: “We are very happy with the successes and proud achievements of the Green Sports programme since its launch in 2012. The programme contributes substantially to strengthening the bank’s role in the field of social responsibility and encouraging the youth by providing green sports fields to help them develop their talents and skills. The programme also helps in the organising of various sporting events and activities in an appropriate and encouraging sports environment. We are pleased to be here in Al Mudhaibi today to celebrate the opening of the new stadium for the youth team, after successful implementation of floodlighting. We wish all success to the management, players and fans of the Al Fursan team in the coming years.”

Abdullah Juma al Araimi also pointed out that registration is currently open for those sports teams who wish to benefit from the Green Sports programme in 2020. The registration process will close on January 1, 2020. Bank Muscat has provided support to 108 teams so far and 64 Green Sports Fields have been inaugurated so far. Marking the 9th year of the unique CSR initiative, the bank will support the development of 15 football fields across the Sultanate in 2020.

Mohammed bin Ahmed al Habsi, Chairman of Al Fursan Sports Team, expressed his joy and happiness on the occasion. He thanked Bank Muscat for the Green Sports Programme that is greatly contributing to the development of the youth as well as communities across different governorates. The programme is a good example of the public-private partnership, which serves to complement the development initiatives undertaken by the Government of Oman.

The scope of Green Sports support for sports teams include greening of football fields with natural or synthetic turf, floodlights or water desalination equipment in areas facing problems of water salinity. Ensuring wider representation, the Green Sports support is extended to develop sustainable sports infrastructure across the Sultanate.

Related