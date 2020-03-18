Bank Muscat Premier Banking Customers enjoy doorstep banking services

MUSCAT: In line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to providing a distinct banking experience, Bank Muscat’s Tablet banking continues to offer innovative and convenient door-step service for its valuable clients. The bank’s Premier Banking customers have been expressing their appreciation of Tablet banking in enhancing their banking experience.

Tablet banking is aimed at proactively reaching out to customers at the convenience of their homes or offices to help with their banking requirements as part of the bank’s customer-centric strategy. The facility allows opening of accounts for new and existing customers, issuance of cards as well as processing of consumer and auto finance and credit card applications. Tablet banking can record customer IDs, update their KYC data and also generate other documents electronically.

Tablet banking facility is available for all Asalah Priority banking customers through their Relationship Managers. Customers can thus use tablet banking to open a second account, child or minor account, etc, and get their cards on the spot along with their welcome kit. With the largest team of 60 relationship managers, Asalah promises a number of benefits unmatched elsewhere in Oman.

Abdulnasir al Raisi (pictured), DGM — Premier Banking, said: “The bank has launched various initiatives to offer the best banking experience for our valued Asalah Priority banking customers over the last many years. Innovative digital solutions along with personalised service form the foundation of our vast range of offerings for our customers’’.

Related