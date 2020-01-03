Bank Muscat partners Sur Equestrian Club for traditional horse racing event

MUSCAT: In line with its commitment to supporting the traditional heritage and culture of the Sultanate, Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider in Oman, partnered the Sur Equestrian Club in its second Sharat Alafiat traditional horse race held on December 28th. The event was attended by several dignitaries and bank officials including Mazin Khalfan al Maskari, Branch Manager -Jaalan Bani Bu Hassan, Bank Muscat.

Faisal Bin Ali al Fanah, President of the Sur Equestrian Club thanked Bank Muscat for promoting Omani heritage and traditional sports. The event attracted strong participation of stables from different parts of Oman. Horses represent a deeply appreciated and highly valued tradition of Omani heritage with Omani thoroughbreds being reckoned amongst the finest Arabian horses in the world.

Established in 1982, the Sur Equestrian Club has been active in the South Sharqiyah Governorate to promote and popularise Omani traditions and heritage like traditional equestrian shows and horse racing among the younger generation.

The Club plays a major role in supporting and managing stables in Sur and particularly emphasises on traditional horse racing and equestrian events. Club members take part in a number of races and shows at the national and international levels.

The Sharat Alafiat races are unique in that the race is held using traditional attire and saddles. The growing popularity of races and shows, particularly amongst the younger generation, has now made it an event that is eagerly awaited by all people of the country. The Club has so far held two races this season and is all set to organise another race soon.

The club started conducting traditional races from the last season, which was met with great enthusiasm by fans of equestrian sports in the country. Traditional heritage activities like equestrian shows and races are also major tourist attractions, offering an opportunity for visitors to experience the country’s vibrant heritage and culture.

The support comes within the bank’s strategy of promoting and preserving the country’s traditions, heritage and culture. Aimed at encouraging people to raise horses, camels and other livestock, which contributes to sustainable development and economic growth, the bank’s support to events such as these complements the government’s efforts in boosting traditional heritage as well as livestock.

As the pioneer of CSR activities in the financial sector in Oman, Bank Muscat has implemented several initiatives benefiting various segments of society. The flagship Green Sports programme launched by Bank Muscat in 2012 is playing a crucial role in supporting and developing the sporting talents of Omani youth. The bank remains committed to supporting all segments of society, and constantly looks for new ways to channelize its resources and efforts for the benefit of Oman and its people.

