Bank Muscat participates in Oman Science Festival to develop knowledge-based economy

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in sustainable development has extended its strong support to the Oman Science Festival. The festival has been organised by the Ministry of Education at the Oman Convention and Exhibition Centre and aims to encourage Omani students develop a scientific bent of mind and keep pace with global technological trends. This year’s festival has nearly 300 events and activities with over 1,000 students taking part in programming and robotics competitions, hackathons, drone competitions as well as scientific presentations.

Bank Muscat has always partnered the Ministry of Education in supporting multiple initiatives that promote financial literacy as well as science and technology amongst students so as to boost the future growth and development of the nation. Aimed at promoting education and supporting future generations, Bank Muscat and the Ministry of Education has a framework of partnership that comes within the framework of joint co-operation between the public and private sectors in order to contribute and support the development of the community. Aimed at achieving common goals in sustainable development, the initiative stems from the bank’s commitment to the country’s future generations.

The bank also held financial awareness and literacy activities for students at the festival under its Bassamat initiative. A number of activities were held at the Bank Muscat stall to impart greater financial awareness to students from a young age. The bank remains committed to shouldering its developmental and social responsibilities within the framework of co-operation and co-ordination with all segments of society, especially youth who represent the country’s future. The bank also sees participation in such events as a way to bridge the gap between knowledge acquired through education and skills required for the job market by encouraging practical and job-oriented skills among young people.

Bank Muscat is particularly happy to participate in all efforts to integrate students’ skills with a knowledge-based economy and encourage them to continue learning scientific disciplines and also have financial awareness at the same time. The Science Festival, which saw the participation of 60 governmental, military and private sector institutions, is an event that grooms future scientists and reflects the Ministry of Education’s efforts to enhance the interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics among young people. Now in its second year, it is helping spread a scientific culture among both students and the local community.

Earlier last academic year, the Little Investor programme by Meethaq Islamic Banking from Bank Muscat conducted in partnership with the National Centre for Vocational Guidance at the Ministry of Education and Injaz Oman, trained over 10,500 elementary and preparatory school students.

