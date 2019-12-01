Bank Muscat Oryx Fund posts 13.4 per cent gain in Q3

Muscat: Bank Muscat’s Oryx Fund registered industry leading gains of 13.4 per cent during the nine month period ending September 30, 2019 as against a return of 3.7 per cent for the S&P GCC Composite index. The fund maintained its track record of posting attractive returns over the market during 2019.

The strong performance of the fund also helped it to remain the Top Performing MENA Equity fund among its peer group during 2019.

During 2019, the fund also rewarded its investors with a 6 per cent dividend and has a consistent income distribution track record. The robust track record has resulted in investors entrusting the fund with additional investments making it the largest Omani fund in its category and the second largest in the GCC.

The outstanding performance of the Oryx Fund across all periods places the fund in a league of its own. The performance of the fund is accredited by global fund ranking entities such as Lipper, MENA Fund Manager and Emerging Market Finance.

Oryx Fund represents a very attractive investment proposition for long-term investors.

The fund’s strategy has been proven over various market cycles. The fund management team’s regional insights, quality of research, and knowledge of investee companies are the key factors that have enabled them to provide consistent and stable long-term returns to the investors.

The Oryx Fund is regulated by Oman’s Capital Market Authority (CMA) and is an open-ended fund. The fund offers a convenient and attractive option to benefit from the growth opportunities in the MENA region. Investors can subscribe to the fund on daily basis with a minimum subscription amount at RO 50.

The fund subscription forms can be downloaded from www.bankmuscat.com or alternatively can be obtained from the fund Investor Servicing Desk @24767041.

Related