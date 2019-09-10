Bank Muscat Oryx Fund completes 25 successful years

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat Oryx Fund has announced the completion of 25 successful years since its launch in 1994. Since its inception, the fund has achieved a total return of 729 per cent. The fund has consistently remained the Top Performing MENA Equity fund among its peer group across all periods and has won numerous industry awards, including the prestigious Lipper Award in 2009, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

The robust performance of the fund is well recognised by fund investors, thus helping the fund size grow by multiple times during the past 3 years. The fund size has now crossed $115 million, thereby making it the second largest MENA-focused fund in the region.

The outstanding performance of the Oryx Fund across all periods places the fund in a league of its own. The performance of the Oryx Fund is accredited by global fund ranking entities such as Lipper, MENA Fund Manager and Emerging Market Finance. The Fund has also been lauded for its stylistic consistency adapted as part of a disciplined investment process, supported by a strong and stable management team and robust risk monitoring procedures.

The Oryx Fund represents a very attractive investment proposition for long term investors. The Fund’s strategy has been proven over various market cycles. The management team’s regional insights, quality of research and knowledge of investee companies are key factors that have enabled them to provide consistent and stable long-term returns to the investors.

The Oryx Fund is regulated by the Capital Market Authority of Oman and is an open-ended fund. The fund offers a convenient and attractive option to benefit from growth opportunities in the MENA region. Investors can subscribe to the fund on a daily basis with minimum subscription amount at RO 50. Investors can also choose to invest on monthly basis by opting for Systematic Investment Plan. Fund-subscription forms can be downloaded from www.bankmuscat.com or can be obtained from the Fund Investor Servicing Desk by calling on 24767041. Fund prices are published on a daily basis on the Bank Muscat website as well as the Muscat Securities Market website for the benefit of all investors.

