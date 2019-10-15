Bank Muscat net profit RO 141.43m

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat has announced its preliminary results for the nine months ended on September 30, 2019. The bank posted a net profit of RO 141.43 million for the period compared to RO 134.74 million reported during the same period in 2018, an increase of 5 per cent. Net interest income from banking and income from Islamic financing stood at RO 237.97 million for the nine-month period ended on September 30, compared to RO 224.18 million for the same period in 2018, an increase of 6.2 per cent.

