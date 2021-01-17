Bank Muscat launches mega RO 11 million Al Mazyona 2021 Scheme

MUSCAT: In line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a strong savings culture in Oman, Bank launched the 2021 edition of its landmark Al Mazyona savings scheme on Sunday, January 17, 2021.

With a record 7,470 prizes totaling over RO 11 million to be given away during the year, the country’s biggest savings scheme was launched at a special event held at the bank’s Head Office at Airport Heights, which was attended by senior officials from the bank.

With innovative customer segmentation based on geographic, lifestyle and demographic segmentation, ensuring more chances of winning for all its customers across the Sultanate, Al Mazyona is the longest-running savings scheme and offers the largest prize money in the country.

This year’s prize draw scheme has reserved prizes worth RO 5.6 million for Asalah and Al Jawhar customers. The bank also continued to offer 420 monthly prizes to customers across all the governorates as well as 25 special prizes on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Tamman al Mashani, DGM – Institutional Sales and Product Development, Bank Muscat, said: “We are happy to celebrate with our colleagues from the media and our customers, the launch of the 2021 Al Mazyona scheme. This is the result of continuous innovation by the bank to meet the aspirations of our customers while also promoting a good savings habit. A number of new prizes have been launched while also continuing exclusive prizes for Asalah and Al Jawhar customers. We give everyone the opportunity to win prizes and achieve their dreams and aspirations with the Al Mazyona programme which is trusted and followed keenly by the bank’s customers and the public.”

He added that Bank Muscat is transparent in conducting prize draws throughout the year and this has resulted in increased popularity for the scheme. He thanked customers for their strong support and confidence in the bank’s products and services and reaffirmed that the bank would continue to work towards serving customers better every day, in line with its vision. He called upon all customers to take advantage of the scheme, enhance their savings and get multiple chances to win prizes.

7,470 winners in 2021

During the press conference, Bank Muscat officials said that this year’s programme would give away a record 7,470 prizes compared to 6,677 last year, an increase of 12 percent in the number of winners. The 2021 scheme, which will give away prizes worth over RO 11 million, will feature several special draws including an Eid Al Fitr draw, a National Day draw, Mid-year draw and an End of Year draw.

Two special draws of RO 500,000 each, a special Mid-year draw and an End of Year draw, will be held for all customers maintaining a minimum balance of RO 30,000 in their Al Mazyona accounts. Special prizes have been reserved for Asalah and Al Jawhar customers as well as for regional, women, youth, children and salary transfer categories.

Bank Muscat will hold a special National Day draw and reward 51 lucky winners with RO 2,000 each in November. The bank will also hold a special Zeinah draw on the occasion of the Omani Women’s Day in October where 25 women customers maintaining a minimum balance of RO 1,000 in their account will win RO 1,000 each. A special draw will also be held on the occasion of the Omani Youth Day where 25 youths maintaining a minimum balance of RO 100 will win RO 500 each.

The bank will continue to give exclusive prizes for Premier banking customers in addition to giving away 25 prizes of RO 2,000 each on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr.

Exclusive prizes for Asalah and Al Jawhar customers

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM – Premier Banking, Bank Muscat, said: “The Al Mazyona savings scheme is witnessing continuous innovation every year and the bank is proud to host the largest prize draw scheme in Oman over the last two decades.

The number and value of prizes have been increased for Premier Banking customers. With an amazing RO 5.6 million in prizes reserved exclusively for Asalah and Al Jawhar customers this year, there is no doubt that the bank is working towards meeting the needs and aspirations of its customers.”

He added that high savings Asalah Priority Banking customers maintaining a minimum balance of RO 30,000 are eligible for 10 monthly prizes of RO 25,000 each, 10 Mid-year and 10 End of Year prizes of RO 50,000. Al Jawhar customers who maintain a minimum balance of RO 10,000 are eligible to win one of the 20 prizes of RO 5,000 each in the monthly draws as well as 10 Mid-year and 10 End of Year prizes of RO 20,000 each.

Prizes for all segments

The monthly draws for different governorates in the 2021 scheme will see 420 winners win RO 500 each every month while a monthly mega draw will reward one lucky winner with RO 50,000 every month.

The Zeinah monthly draw will see 10 winners win RO 1,000 each every month. Customers need to maintain a minimum balance of RO 100 to be automatically entered into these monthly draws.

Also, all customers who transfer their salaries to Al Mazyona accounts are eligible to be entered into the salary transfer draws wherein 10 monthly winners will receive RO 500 monthly for a year from amongst all those receiving a salary below RO 1,000. Ten Al Jawhar customers with a salary of more than RO 1,000 will also be eligible to win the monthly special prizes of RO 500 monthly for a year.

The bank will also hold a Shababi monthly draw, which will see 100 youths winning RO 100 each every month.

All Shababi account holders will automatically be entered into the draw as long as they have a minimum balance of RO 10.

In the children’s monthly draw, 100 monthly winners will take home RO 100 each. All children maintaining a minimum balance of RO 50 will be entered into the monthly draws.

2020 End of Year draws

The bank also held the special End of Year draws for 2020, where 2 lucky customers won mega prizes of RO 250,000 each. The bank also awarded lucky winners from Asalah Priority Banking with 3 special prizes of RO 50,000 each and 5 special prizes of RO 25,000 each. Winners from the Al Jawhar Privilege Banking category won 3 special prizes of RO 25,000 each and 5 special prizes of RO 15,000 each during the draw. Twenty-eight regional winners won special prizes of RO 5,000 each at the draw, which saw over RO 1 million being given away to the lucky winners at the last draw for the previous year’s scheme.

