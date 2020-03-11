Bank Muscat hosts Najahi Talks sessions in Muscat and Nizwa

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its commitment to strengthening support to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) held two Najahi Talks seminars in Muscat and Nizwa recently. Launched earlier in September 2019, Najahi Talks is a monthly knowledge-sharing platform that is organised by the Retail Enterprises unit of Bank Muscat for the benefit of Omani entrepreneurs across the country. The events are organised in a casual setting and features sessions by different guest speakers who share their challenges and success stories for the benefit of the entrepreneur community.

Najahi Talks sessions facilitate knowledge-sharing as well as networking opportunities that can create long-term business opportunities for young Omani entrepreneurs. This is particularly important in the context of the increasing importance given to micro, small and medium-sized business development within the economic vision for the country’s overall growth and development. Entrepreneurs who are interested in participating in upcoming sessions can get more details from the bank’s social media accounts so as to register for future sessions. Najahi Talks is normally held during the first Wednesday of every month.

Speakers at the event share their experiences in their start-up journey and how they overcome challenges in scaling up their business. They also share their learnings about the importance of time management to maintain a satisfactory work-life balance. The interactive talks and informal discussions are helpful to young Omani entrepreneurs who are in the first stage of their entrepreneurial journey and will help contribute to the overall development of the country.

Importantly, the knowledge-sharing sessions are a follow-up to the various initiatives undertaken by the bank to promote the growth and development of the SME sector in the country. The specially-designed Najahi products include collateral-free credit products to develop and grow micro and small businesses.

The Najahi suite of products include the value-added Najahi Current Account, Najahi Flexi Loan to support working capital, business expansion and other business needs; the Najahi Business Credit Card; and Najahi PoS Receivables financing for customers who use PoS machines for sales.

