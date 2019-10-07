Bank Muscat hands over 62nd Green Sports field to Al Nasr Team in Nizwa

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat celebrated the inauguration of the 62nd football field developed as part of its Green Sports initiative in Nizwa. The guest of honour Sayyid Mazin bin Saif bin Hamad al Busaidy presented the Green Sports football field to the Al Nasr Sports Team in the presence of a number of dignitaries and bank officials.

Addressing the gathering, Khalfan bin Abdullah al Rashdi, Assistant Regional Manager – North Dakhiliya, Bank Muscat, said: “This is a proud achievement for Bank Muscat and this unique CSR initiative once again reiterates the bank’s commitment to develop modern sports infrastructure across Oman. We hope to support the government in its efforts to create a sporting nation and also contribute to sustainable development and all-round progress of local communities in Oman.”

Salim bin Sulaiman al Toobi, Team Manager of the Al Nasr Sports Team, thanked Bank Muscat and said: “The Green Sports initiative is a big boost for the country’s youth and we are confident that many youngsters from different localities and sports teams across Oman will benefit from this programme.”

The Green Sports initiative, which aims to promote Oman as a sporting nation by greening and developing football fields, has benefited a total of 108 sports teams across the country to date. The programme has spread across the entire nation, reinforcing the bank’s leadership role in social responsibility. Marking the 8th year of the unique CSR initiative, the bank is supporting the development of 15 football fields across the Sultanate in 2019.

The scope of Green Sports support for sports teams include greening of football fields with natural or synthetic turf, floodlights or water desalination equipment in areas facing problems of water salinity. Ensuring wider representation, the Green Sports support is extended to develop sustainable sports infrastructure.

