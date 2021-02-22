Bank Muscat gives away RO 400,000 in the first draw for Al Mazyona in 2021

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat conducted the first draw of the 2021 scheme for Al Mazyona at the bank’s Head Office recently in the presence of Dr Hamood bin Ali bin Humaid al Marshoudi, the Wali of Bidbid.

As many as 31 winners walked away with RO 400,000 in high-value prizes in the draw. The winners included 10 Asalah customers who won RO 25,000 each while 20 Al Jawhar customers walked away with prizes worth RO 5,000 each. One lucky winner won the monthly mega prize of RO 50,000 in the draw.

Speaking on the occasion, Abdulnasir al Raisi, Deputy General Manager — Premier Banking, Bank Muscat, said: “The bank is pleased to conduct the first draw of the 2021 scheme and I congratulate all the lucky winners for their excellent savings habit, which has resulted in them winning these high-value prizes.

Bank Muscat is well known as an innovator in the financial services sector in Oman and the Al Mazyona scheme has been playing a very important role in creating a good savings habit amongst people in the Sultanate. The bank will continue to launch new innovative products and services in response to the needs of our valued customers.”