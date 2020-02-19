Bank Muscat facilitates easy payment at Muscat Airport car parking

MUSCAT: Visitors to the Muscat International Airport have commended the ease with which they are now able to securely and conveniently pay parking fees using their debit, credit and prepaid cards. Facilitated by Bank Muscat’s agreement with Oman Airport Management Company in 2019, the new convenient electronic payment option for airport visitors allows payments to be made conveniently through debit, prepaid and credit cards at the parking meters without the need to use exact change. The initiative complements government efforts in making e-payment as the preferred mode of payment in Oman and allows usage of all bank cards for payment of parking fees at the airport.

Amjad al Lawati, AGM — Cards & eBanking, said: “In line with its leadership position and customer-centric strategy, Bank Muscat is delighted to provide this value-added service to visitors to the airport. Vehicle parking at the airport is now more convenient as cards issued by all banks are accepted for payments at the parking meters. Bank Muscat is proud to facilitate electronic payments as a business model, which enhances both convenience and security for customers.”

Bank Muscat commenced card acquiring operations in 2002 and since then has crossed many milestones to become the largest acquirer and issuer of cards in Oman. Reflecting a maturing payment industry in Oman, the bank supports leading organisations to develop customised solutions to support their business and service. The bank is currently working on multiple projects to provide custom-built payment solutions.

Providing the ‘best in class’ service, Bank Muscat continues to invest in cutting edge IT infrastructure, latest Point of Sale (PoS) terminals and competent human resources available in the payments industry.

