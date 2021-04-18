Bank Muscat extends support to Fak Kurba

MUSCAT: In line with its commitment to partnership in sustainable development and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Bank Muscat, the leading financial services provider, has once again extended its support to the Fak Kurba initiative launched by the Oman Lawyers Association for the fourth consecutive year.

This year, the bank’s support will help secure the release of 250 citizens who have been jailed for failing to clear financial obligations. None of these cases relates to payments involving banks or financing firms. It is noteworthy that the announcement of the bank’s participation in this year’s Fak Kurba initiative came through a media meeting that was organised last Thursday at Muscat FM Radio.

On this occasion, Dr Muhammad bin Ibrahim al Zadjali, the supervisor of Fak Kurba, said that Bank Muscat is continuing to support the initiative to secure the release of insolvent people for the fourth year in a row. He noted that the bank is one of the most important institutions that has been keenly supporting the initiative. This year the bank’s contribution will help secure the release of 250 debtors, adding to the 576 citizens it helped in the previous three years.

Dr Muhammad al Zadjali thanked Bank Muscat for its generous and continuous support of the Fak Kurba initiative. He stressed that the support provided by institutions like Bank Muscat and other like-minded individuals and entrepreneurs are the main engine on which this noble initiative is based. Donations from all those who are able, whether small or large, go a long way in taking this initiative forward to remove the distress of some members of our community.