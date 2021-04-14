Bank Muscat contributes RO 1 million to purchase vaccines

Bank Muscat has announced the contribution of RO 1 million to the Ministry of Health to support the Ministry’s efforts against COVID-19. This contribution will help the Ministry provide more vaccine doses to people in Oman and is a part of the Bank’s plan and the strategy of enhancing its role in the field of community service and social responsibility. The Bank would also continue to collaborate with different institutions in the country to ensure the success of all measures to combat the spread of the pandemic.

Sheikh Khalid bin Mustahail al Mashani, chairman of the Bank’s Board of Directors, said: “We appreciate with great pride all the efforts made by the government during this difficult period, especially those exerted by the Supreme Committee in charge of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic and other relevant institutions. Bank Muscat will support and cooperate with all the efforts that serve and strengthen our beloved nation. We believe that extending support to the Ministry of Health is both a national duty and our social responsibility. We are following all the steps and measures undertaken by the Supreme Committee to ensure the safety of all.”

Sheikh Waleed K. al Hashar, CEO, Bank Muscat, said: “The current situation of the pandemic requires all of us to adhere more to the instructions issued by the competent authorities. The Bank will do its part to maintain business continuity so as to ensure that the banking services and products are sustained. The Bank will continue to provide all the required banking facilities needed by its customers to support the nation during this crucial period. We pray that the Almighty Allah protects our beloved country from all harm.”

In 2020, Bank Muscat also donated RO 1 million to the Ministry of Health in support of the Ministry’s efforts to limit the spread of the pandemic. Moreover, the Bank has keenly implemented necessary measures to safeguard the health and safety of its employees, customers, and other stakeholders, in line with the measures announced by the relevant authorities in this regard.