Bank Muscat congratulates Royal Oman Police

MUSCAT: In recognition of its prominent role in anti-fraud awareness, the General Secretariat of the Council of Arab Interior Ministers announced on the sidelines of the 44th Conference of Arab Police and Security Leaders 2021 that the Sultanate represented by Royal Oman Police has won the Award for the Best Awareness Film in Combating Cybercrimes.

Bank Muscat congratulated the Royal Oman Police for the great achievement and said that the bank will continue to be a proud partner in this awareness campaign, which has been running since its launch in 2019.

The campaign, which included educational material in the form of editorials and videos in print, digital and social media has been playing a key role in enhancing awareness among the general public in Oman about cyber fraud and extortion.

Cases of electronic fraud have been increasing globally over the past few years and often cause tremendous financial and psychological harm to both individuals and businesses alike.

The joint campaign by the Royal Oman Police and Bank Muscat advises people to always verify who they are dealing with before conducting a transaction, and also follow ‘best practices’ for their digital safety.

The awareness campaign is being carried out using various methods including Oman TV, radio, print, online media, and various social media channels.

The messages of the campaign provide examples of how fraudsters are perpetrating fraud and the consequences of sharing personal or banking data with others. This is especially true when making purchases through the Internet. The bank has reminded the public that they can contact the Royal Oman Police at the toll free number 800777444 for advice and queries regarding electronic fraud.