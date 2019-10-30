Bank Muscat conducts RO 25,000 Shababi draw

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to partnership in promoting a strong savings culture in Oman, celebrated the Omani Youth Day with a special movie screening at Vox Cinema at Muscat Grand Mall. Over 150 youth were present for the event during which a special Shababi Draw was conducted, with 50 lucky winners winning RO 500 each. The event also saw a special raffle draw held for youth attending the screening.

The Shababi draw was one of several new prize draws introduced in 2019 for Al Mazyona savings account holders. For the fourth year in a row, al Mazyona offers RO 10 million in total prize money to Bank Muscat customers across the Sultanate. The bank has lined up an astounding 4,437 high value prizes during the year, including monthly prizes totalling RO 550,000 to be shared by 370 winners. On the occasion of the Sultanate’s 49th National Day, a special draw will be held offering RO 3,000 each for 49 winners. A minimum balance of RO 1,000 is necessary to be included in this special draw.

Related