Bank Muscat conducts Open Day at Al Mouj Muscat

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’, conducted an Open Day programme at Al Mouj Muscat. The event, which was held on November 6 and 7 at The Walk Shopping Mall focussed on Asalah Priority Banking, Al Jawhar Privilege Banking and Bancassurance products among others.

The awareness campaign was particularly useful to residents of Oman’s leading Integrated Tourism Complex (ITC) as well as visitors to the shopping mall. Asalah Priority Banking, which targets high net worth customers and Al Jawhar Privilege Banking, which is aimed at the high salaried segment of customers are the mainstay of the vibrant Premier Banking experience offered by Bank Muscat.

Abdulnasir al Raisi, DGM – Premier Banking, said: “We are delighted to organise these Open Day at Al Mouj as it helps us to reach out to the bank’s customers and provide them with services and distinctive banking facilities that meet their financial needs through doorstep banking services. Bank Muscat is keen to introduce and provide innovative services and products to all its valued customers so as to greatly enhance the ease of banking with the highest levels of security.” Asalah’s customers enjoy a wide range of services, features and special banking facilities including the largest number of Priority Banking centres. Dedicated Relationship Managers are assigned to handle the banking and investment requirements of each Asalah Priority Banking customer. The Priority Banking experience is available through 32 Asalah Centres at select branches across the Sultanate, a dedicated 24×7 Call Centre (24779999) and tablet banking that allows Relationship Managers to serve most customer requests at their doorstep.

The exclusive Asalah Platinum Debit Card forms the basis of all Asalah services and benefits. Key benefits include a higher withdrawal limit of RO 1,000 per day, complimentary access to more than 70 airport lounges worldwide including Primeclass lounge at Muscat Airport and Plaza Premium lounge at Salalah Airport. The Asalah entertainer app provides over 2,300 “buy 1 get 1 free” offers globally to Priority Banking customers. Asalah customers also have the opportunity to win exciting prizes throughout the year as well as prizes on special occasions and two mid-year and end-of-year prizes worth RO 100,000 each.

The Asalah Signature Credit Card offers 1 per cent cashback on all local and international transactions, 12 complimentary visits to more than 1,000 airport lounges worldwide, complimentary chauffeur service (in Muscat region) as well as the 24×7 Visa Concierge Service. The Asalah Centre at the Bank Muscat Al Mouj Branch brings priority banking experience to the doorsteps of residents of Oman’s leading ITC.

Similarly, Al Jawhar Privilege Banking customers at Al Mouj Branch have access to an easy and convenient banking experience. Al Jawhar Platinum credit card holders are also entitled to 1 per cent cash back on all local and international transactions, free travel insurance and free access to over 25 airport lounges around the world in addition to the lounges at Muscat and Salalah airports. They also get access to exclusive Al Jawhar entertainer app with more than 700 “buy 1 get 1 offers” in Oman and UAE for 1 year. Al Jawhar customers have multiple chances to win special prizes, mid-year and end-of-year special prizes worth RO 50,000 each as well as prizes on special occasions.

The Open Day also introduced Bancassurance products available through the bank. The bespoke Bancassurance products available include coverage for critical illness, family protection and travel. Bank Muscat customers can buy these insurance solutions through dedicated advisors at branches as well as through the Call Centre.

