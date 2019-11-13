Bank Muscat celebrates al Mazyona salary transfer draw at Sohar Hospital

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in line with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ celebrated the latest draw of the al Mazyona salary prize scheme at the Sohar Hospital. The draw was held in the presence of Dr Majid al Muqbali, Director of Sohar Hospital and Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah al Shezawi, Regional Manager – Al Batinah North, Bank Muscat. A total of 20 lucky customers were rewarded in the draw and each winner will receive a fixed salary prize of RO 500 every month for a year.

In 2019, al Mazyona enhanced the salary transfer scheme to double the number of winners with a prize of RO 500 paid to winners every month for a year. This year, the scheme introduced prizes for a new segment of customers drawing a salary above RO 1,000, in addition to customers drawing salary below RO 1,000.

Abdul Rahman bin Abdullah al Shezawi, Regional Manager – Al Batinah North, Bank Muscat, said: “We congratulate all the 20 winners today and would like to take this opportunity to remind all our customers about the numerous opportunities to win in Oman’s largest prize draw which covers all segments. Every month, we reward 20 customers in the salary transfer scheme as part of our commitment to encouraging a savings culture in the country.”

In 2019, Al Mazyona is giving out RO 10 million in total prize money to Bank Muscat customers across the Sultanate. The bank has lined up an astounding 4,437 high value prizes during the year, including monthly prizes totaling RO 550,000 to be shared by 370 winners. The 2019 al Mazyona scheme has also introduced many new prizes in the loyalty, salary transfer and the youth segments. All customers who have had an al Mazyona account for more than 10 years and having a minimum balance of RO 100 are entered into the loyalty draw held three times a year with 50 lucky winners winning RO 500 each in each of the three draws.

On the occasion of the Sultanate’s 49th National Day, 49 lucky winners will win RO 3,000 each in a special draw that will be held in November.

