Bank Muscat begins evaluation of Green Sports 2020 applications

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat has announced that its CSR and Sustainability team is currently evaluating the applications to the 2020 edition of the very popular Green Sports programme. A large number of applications from different teams were earlier accepted at the bank’s head office along with all the requisite supporting documents during a month-long registration process. Once the evaluation process is over, the bank will announce the 15 successful teams whose football fields will be developed in 2020 as part of the Green Sports programme.

The Green Sports programme launched by Bank Muscat in 2012 gained further momentum in 2019 with a total of 108 sports teams across the Sultanate benefiting from the support till date. Another 15 teams will be supported by Bank Muscat in 2020. The scope of Green Sports support for sports teams include greening of football fields with natural or synthetic turf, floodlights or water desalination equipment in areas facing problems of water salinity.

Ensuring wider representation, the Green Sports programme aims to develop sustainable sports infrastructure across all parts of the Sultanate so as to promote Omani youth in developing into highly successful and talented sportspersons.

The bank’s CSR programme recognises and takes into consideration the fact that local sports teams have a major influence on the communities they are based in, especially among the youth.

The football fields developed as part of the Green Sports initiative are currently serving as a meeting place for children and youth for different types of social activities leading to the development of strong community bonding and positive character traits among the youth who are the future of Oman.

As many as 65 Green Sports fields have already been handed over to sports teams over the past few years.

