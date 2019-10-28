Bank Muscat Baituna Souq to be held at Muscat City Centre

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat, the flagship financial services provider in the Sultanate, in step with its vision ‘To serve you better, everyday’ and commitment to national development and priorities will organise a three-day Baituna Souq exhibition on October 29-31, 2019 at Muscat City Centre.

The exhibition is being held under the auspices of Shaikh Ibrahim Yahya al Rawahi, Wali of Seeb, and in partnership with 12 of the country’s leading real estate developers.

Visitors to the exhibition can get more details about investment opportunities in real estate projects across the country as well as various housing finance solutions from Bank Muscat. Baituna home finance offers the most convenient mortgage plans in Oman and comes with easy documentation and flexible repayment options.

The attractive features of Baituna finance include low interest rates with a maximum loan tenure up to 25 years for customers. The low interest rate is a major attraction for people looking for the best home finance deals in the Sultanate. Citizens and residents can obtain easy and convenient credit approval across the Sultanate at any of the dedicated Baituna Centres at Qurm, Ma’abela, Nizwa, Salalah, Barka, Sur, Saham, Sohar, Ibri, Buraimi and Ibra or at the bank’s retail banking branches.

