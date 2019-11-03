Bank Muscat adds new features to mobile banking 

Muscat: Bank Muscat has launched features to enable customers to use the same user IDs and passwords for both their Internet and Mobile banking needs leading to greater convenience and better user experience.

Sulaiman Hamed al Harthi, group chief personal banking officer, Bank Muscat, said: “The bank has completely redesigned the user interface (UI) on both channels so as to provide a simpler navigation and a customer-friendly interface. The biometric authentication facility on mBanking has been further enhanced to make it more customer-friendly. Internet Banking will also feature a new responsive design that will be able to render the online banking site efficiently on different devices and screen sizes.”

Today both Retail Internet and Mobile Banking customers extensively use the various features available such as bill payments, mobile top-ups, payments within Bank Muscat and Oman and International transfers. They can make Speed Transfers to India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka Philippines, and Bangladesh with instant credit to the beneficiary account in many cases, in addition to remittances to multiple countries through the SWIFT network. Additionally, corporate customers also use the bulk payments feature to make salary and vendor payments through Internet Banking. The new system will make these features even simpler to use.

Bank Muscat has also introduced a new Personal Finance Module which will assist the customers to take better control of their finances. The Module tracks your spending so that you can see where your money is going every month. You can also create a budget to help you to be on track and analyze your spending trends. Customers will also be able to use a multitude of new features such as applying for IPOs and getting an enhanced account statement with more details. The Credit Card section has also been upgraded and contains additional features such as being able to get your Credit Card billed statements, viewing unsettled transactions and seeing details of Easy Payment Plan (EPP). The customers can also view their Prepaid Card details and transactions. Further, they can fund their prepaid cards instantly.

For making payments to accounts within Bank Muscat, the new system provides an easy way to be able to locate the beneficiary account by using the mobile number of the beneficiary.

Amjad Iqbal al Lawati, AGM – Cards & eBanking, Bank Muscat, said: “Technology continues to change the way Bank Muscat is delivering world-class services to customers. Bank Muscat is a leader in using technology to make financial services more efficient. Financial technology (Fintech) is changing the future of banking and Bank Muscat has seamlessly progressed from traditional to innovative digital banking to enhance customer experience, re-engineer business/operations and achieve growth. The alternate banking channels reiterate the focus and commitment of Bank Muscat in adding value and engaging customers through their preferred electronic banking channels.”