Bank Muscat accepts applications for Green Sports

MUSCAT: Bank Muscat in line with its commitment to the development of the Sultanate, has announced that the commencement of its 2020 Green Sports programme. The bank’s longest running CSR programme, which is marking its ninth year, will be accepting applications from sports teams across the Sultanate to support the development of 15 football fields across the Sultanate in 2020 as part of its initiative to promote Oman as a sporting nation.

Green Sports application forms can be downloaded from the Bank Muscat website www.bankmuscat.com and are also available at the CSR Department in the bank’s head office and at branches across the Sultanate. The bank will consider only new applications and the last date for submission of completed forms with supporting documents at the bank’s head office is January 1, 2020.

The Green Sports initiative launched by Bank Muscat in 2012 has gained momentum with a total of 108 sports teams across the Sultanate benefiting from the support till date. The scope of Green Sports support for sports teams include greening of football fields with natural or synthetic turf, floodlights or water desalination equipment in areas facing problems of water salinity. Ensuring wider representation, the Green Sports programme extends to develop sustainable sports infrastructure in all parts of the Sultanate.

The criteria for availing the Green Sports support include that sports teams should have been in existence for at least three years and have a minimum of 300 members from the local community.

Teams should be able to provide the Mulkiya of the land on which the sports field is situated, the latest income statement and a letter from the Wali. The dimensions of the sports field should be as per Fifa approved standards.

