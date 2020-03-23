Bank installs hand sanitiser at ATM’s

Muscat: In an effort to ensure that Covid-19 is not spread through the ATMs, Al Izz Bank has installed hand sanitisers at all its ATM machines to help customers maintain hand hygiene.

The bank’s all 10 ATMs and 3 ITMs (Interactive Teller Machines) which are frequented by customers, are now equipped with hand sanitizer as the ATM machines were matter of concern among the customers.

“The health, safety and well-being of our customers has always been our top priority which is why we were the first bank in Oman to install hand sanitisers at all of our ATM, CDM and ITM machines as a standard practice from October 2017,” Mohammed al Ghassani, AGM, Head of Retail Distribution and Wealth Management of Alizz Islamic Bank told the Observer.

“Besides its ATMs and ITMs, all the floors and the entrance to every lift and all doors of the bank’s head office are fitted with sanitation and hygiene facilities to help keep employees follow hygiene practice and all Alizz Islamic Bank branches have been fully briefed on essential preparatory and prevention measures. These range from hygiene measures, including increased cleaning and sanitising frequency as well as guidelines on how to handle suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 in cooperation with the local authorities.

“We took preventive measures ahead of time by implementing the Business Continuity Plan (BCP) and the ‘Work from home’ strategy. As part of the Business continuity plan a secondary team was transferred last week to the bank’s business continuity site and other staff were encouraged to work from home”, said Mohammed al Balushi, Chief Human Resources Officer at Alizz Islamic Bank.

The Supreme Committee set up against the spread of the new coronavirus has on Sunday instructed all money exchange houses to stop operations and urged people to transfer money through online channels.

People are visiting the ATM and CDM machines which are equipped with one of the high-frequency finger touchpoints.