Bangladeshi delegation visits CSC

Oman Observer

MUSCAT: A Delegation from the National Defence College in Bangladesh, on Thursday visited the Command and Staff College (CSC) of the Sultan’s Armed Forces (SAF) at Muaskar Bait Al Falaj. The delegation was greeted by Commodore Abdullah bin Ali al Sulaimi, CSC Commandant. Officers at the CSC Guidance Authority escorted the delegation in a tour that included visit to the classrooms. The visiting delegation was briefed on the CSC, its facilities and the modern equipment that contribute to achieving CSC vision. — ONA

