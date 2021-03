DHAKA: Hundreds of people demonstrated outside a key mosque in the Bangladesh capital on Saturday, as the country braces for violence a day after deadly protests against a visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The clashes, which began on Friday at the main mosque in the capital Dhaka, spread to several key districts in the nation of 168 million, leaving five people dead and scores injured. Facebook has been restricted in the country, a company spokesman said, after users complained they could not access the site since late on Friday afternoon as images and reports of the violence were shared in social media.

A spokesman for the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), which also acts as a reserve paramilitary force to maintain law and order, said it had deployed troops since Friday night.

“With the instructions of the home ministry and in aid of the civil administration, the required number of BGB has been deployed in different districts of the country’’, Lieutenant Colonel Fayzur Rahman said, without disclosing the numbers involved.

Rahman, who is the operations director of the force, said there had been no reports of violence after their deployment. “Situation is normal’’, he said.

But defying the security measures, hundreds gathered at the Baitul Mukarram Masjid, the country’s biggest mosque situated in central Dhaka, to protests police shooting at protesters and Modi’s tour to the country.

A correspondent at the scene said the protesters belonged to Hefazat-e-Islam, the country’s largest outfit behind Friday’s protests in over a dozen places including its heartland in Chittagong.

— AFP