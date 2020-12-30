Ban the Bag

A major indicator of our disposable consumer society, single-use plastic bags are a great danger to our oceans and environment. They create serious consequences for the ecosystem, on marine animals, and on mankind.

The implementation of the Ministerial Resolution No 23/2020 regarding the ban on the use of single-consumption plastic shopping bags will be effective from Tomorrow.

Eng Ahmed al Hinai, Director General of Environmental Affairs said that the Environment Authority is continuing to implement the decision to ban the use of single-consumption plastic shopping bags, and it comes within the plan set by the authority to preserve the Omani environment from pollution and harmful waste to the environment and wildlife.

This decision also comes in implementation of the provisions of the Environmental Protection and Pollution Control Law No 114/2001, to achieve greater harmonization and integration between development objectives and indicators in the national action plans for the management of plastic products and their waste.

That the decision came after a set of studies and workshops carried out by the authority in cooperation with the relevant government and private agencies. an appropriate and sufficient period has been set before putting the resolution into force in order to ensure that this decision is fully implemented and in a proper manner without affecting manufacturers or consumers. this will help to keep abreast of the developments and successive changes in the relevant global agreements.

Al Hinai also indicated that this decision will greatly contribute to reducing plastic pollution in the local environment. “The authority has studied the experiences of many countries that have implemented similar decisions in preventing single-consumption plastic bags, which greatly contributed to preserving the land and marine environment from pollution.”

He also confirmed that the authority is continuing to implement this decision in cooperation with the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and that all appropriate measures will be taken in order to ensure the commitment of companies and commercial institutions in implementing it.

Many alternatives to plastic bags are emerging. Reuse your bags to limit their impact. Slip your reusable bags into your purse, car, gym bag so that you always have reusable bags with you. By doing this, you will contribute to a circular economy that respects the environment.

Wicker baskets, shopping nets, tote bags, etc., many sustainable alternatives exist and are now available to everyone. Not only ecological, but use them to make a statement about your commitment to the planet.

