Ban on use of tracking devices

MUSCAT, JAN 18 – The Environment Authority has issued a decision banning the possession and utilisation of equipment and devices used for wild hunt, tracking of birds and simulation of bird vocalisation except for devices used for organisational and scientific purposes authorised by the Environment Authority.

In its decision No 31/2021, the Environment Authority affirmed that a 1-year licence for use of these devices may be approved by the authority after evaluating the application and specifying the purpose of usage on a case-by-case basis.

The licensee may have the licence extended before its expiry but in case they are unwilling to do so they should hand over the devices to the authority or return them to the country of import.

The licence may be issued against payment of RO 5 for individuals and RO 20 for institutions and commercial companies.

The licensee should comply with the provisions of the Law on Conservation of Environment and Prevention of Pollution and the Law on Nature Reserves and Wildlife Conservation or any other law. A fine between RO 200 and RO 500 will be imposed for using devices without licence or with an expired licence.

Khalid al Adawi